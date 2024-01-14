Stifel Nicolaus Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.91.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.