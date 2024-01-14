Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.35. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5441176 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

