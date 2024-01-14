StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.