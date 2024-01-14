StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.