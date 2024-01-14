StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LL Flooring by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

