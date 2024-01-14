StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

