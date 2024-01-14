StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %
SYPR stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.08. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
