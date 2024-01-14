StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.08. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

