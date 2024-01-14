StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Vale has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.