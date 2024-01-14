Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Update

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 700,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

STRA opened at $92.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

