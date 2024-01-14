Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

SYK stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $317.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

