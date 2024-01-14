Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,216 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

