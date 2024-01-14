Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

