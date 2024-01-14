Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.03 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.