Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of YETI worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

YETI stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.38.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.32.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

