Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,915.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

