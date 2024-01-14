Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

