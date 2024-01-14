Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $136.47 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $136,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

