Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Paychex worth $101,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

