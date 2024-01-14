Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,589 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Snowflake worth $98,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $191.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

