Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 133,572 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Occidental Petroleum worth $106,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

