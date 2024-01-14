Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Biogen worth $97,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average of $257.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

