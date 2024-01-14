Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Consolidated Edison worth $102,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED opened at $91.62 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.