Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

