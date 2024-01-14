Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $249.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.