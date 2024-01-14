Susquehanna Downgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $97.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Shares of Hub Group are going to split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

