Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.02. 1,552,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,001. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Get Our Latest Report on SNV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.