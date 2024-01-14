Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,388. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

