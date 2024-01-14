Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $94.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $94.48 million and $1.89 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,758.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00600973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00205052 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

