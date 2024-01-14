Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

