Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 382,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,682. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

