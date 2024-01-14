Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $189.71. 6,833,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

