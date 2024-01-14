Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,044 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

