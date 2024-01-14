Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,034 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 373,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,723. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.