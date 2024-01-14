TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.43.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $248.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

