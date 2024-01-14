TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. TDK has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). TDK had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.