TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY remained flat at $5.02 during midday trading on Friday. 76,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About TechnoPro
