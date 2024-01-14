TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY remained flat at $5.02 during midday trading on Friday. 76,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

About TechnoPro

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.