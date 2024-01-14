Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.