Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 18,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLPFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

