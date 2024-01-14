Tellor (TRB) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $313.14 million and approximately $61.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $123.03 or 0.00287726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,589,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,545,316 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

