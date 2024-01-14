Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102.62 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $458.77 million and $102.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 616,696,356 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

