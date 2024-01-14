Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of TTEK opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

