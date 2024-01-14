Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.33

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $20.35. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 77,899 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the period.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.