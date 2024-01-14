TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $149.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.10.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TFI International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.