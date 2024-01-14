THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
