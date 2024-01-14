THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.