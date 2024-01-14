The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.01. 1,344,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,668. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.75.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.