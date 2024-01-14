The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

