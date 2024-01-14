The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

