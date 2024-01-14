The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

