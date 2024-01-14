The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 3% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $66.62 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,792,893,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,364,284,959 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

