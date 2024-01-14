The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 25th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
