The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 25th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

