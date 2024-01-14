Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

THXPF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

