Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
THXPF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
